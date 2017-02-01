  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4.8 earthquake recorded 242 km from Almaty

    15:59, 01 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Seismological Stations Network recorded an earthquake on February 1 at 12:20:52 pm. The epicenter was located 242 km south-east from Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Kazinform correspondent reports citing the department.

    "Energy class of the earthquake was 11.4 and magnitude - MPV 4.8. Coordinates of the epicenter are 42.20°N - 79.53°E, its depth is 15 km. There is no information on intensity on MSK-64 scale", statement reads".

    Tags:
    Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!