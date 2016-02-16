  • kz
    4.8-magnitude earthquake struck in 448 km from Almaty

    06:59, 16 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck today in 448 southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

    According to the National Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan, the quake was registered on February 16, 2016 at 05:58:17 Almaty time. in 448 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, at a depth of 10 km. Its energy class made 10.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.8. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.37° north latitude and 72.07° east longitude. No damages or casualties were reported.

    Almaty News
