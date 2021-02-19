4,891 under in-patient COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 19, 2021, the number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 21,573, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of 21,573 COVID-19 patients, 4,891 are being treated in hospitals and 16,682 at home.

COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 255, and those in critical COVID-19 – 43. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 41.