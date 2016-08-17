4.9M earthquake rocked in 182 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in 182 km southeast from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake was registered at 07:00:45 a.m. Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km in 182 km southeast from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Its energy class made 11.0 and MPV magnitude was 4.9. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.71° north latitude and 77.83° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.