4 bodies recovered from boat off northern Japan

AOMORI. KAZINFORM - Four bodies were recovered Sunday from a wooden boat recently seen entangled in a fishing net off the coast of Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan, the Japan Coast Guard said, Kyodo reports.

The boat, which was spotted on Wednesday, may have come from North Korea, according to the Aomori Coast Guard Office. The boat, roughly 15 meters long and 2 meters wide, is similar in shape to a wooden boat marked with Hangul characters that washed up in the same area in October, the coast guard office said.