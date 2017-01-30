4 children die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four children reportedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Akmola region on Saturday.

The tragedies occurred in two districts of the region on January 28.



According to the Committee for emergencies of Akmola region, a five-year old child and a toddler allegedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning when an apartment in Sandyktauskiy district in Lesnoye village caught fire. It covered an area of 50 square meters. The lifeless bodies of the children were found in the debris.



The second incident happened in Arshaly village in Arshalynskiy district. A two-storey house went up in flames around 6:00 p.m. The blaze was extinguished before the firefighters arrived. However, two children aged 6 and 5 sustained carbon monoxide poisoning and suffocated.