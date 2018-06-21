4 countries create Economic Council of Greater Altai Regions

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The delegation of East Kazakhstan region took part in the 15th session of the International Coordinating Council "Altai: Our Common Home". The meeting was held in Khovd, Mongolia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting was also attended by delegates from the Altai Republic of Russia, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, and the Khovd and Bayan-Ölgii provinces of Mongolia.

The sides discussed the promising directions of cooperation and successfully approved the action plan for the coming year. During the meeting, Secretary of the International Coordinating Council Boris Larin pointed out that the leading scientists and experts of Altai were involved in the formulation of the concept.

Besides, one of the decisions of the meeting was to create the Economic Council of the Regions of the Greater Altai based on the International Coordinating Council "Altai: Our Common Home". The decision was supported by the participants of the meeting and formalized in the summary document.





"The objective of the Economic Council of the Greater Altai Regions is to support business initiatives, implement projects within the key priorities of cooperation, and develop business cooperation in industry and agriculture," the representative of the tourism media center of East Kazakhstan region said.

"East Kazakhstan is the only region of the country that borders both Russia and China and is located next to Mongolia. For this reason, the work of the International Coordination Council has now a significant impact on the growth of cooperation between our region and the border regions," said Symbat Ramazanov, the head of the East Kazakhstan region delegation.





He also said that in addition to organizational issues, the Council members discussed the development of tourism, in particular, in the cross-border route of Golden Mountains of Altai.

The Council participants decided to hold the 16th session of the International Coordinating Council "Altai: Our Common Home" in the Republic of Altai.