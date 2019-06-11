4 dead, 42 wounded in bus crash in NW Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Four people were killed and 42 others injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident in northwestern Turkey, Xinhua reports.

The accident occurred in the Bandirma district of Balikesir province when a passenger bus hit a car, NTV broadcaster reported.

The wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals, NTV said, noting the cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

According to press reports, the bus was heading to the neighboring Canakkale province.

Local prosecutors have launched an investigation into the accident, said NTV.