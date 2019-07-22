4 dead, 9 injured in Samcheok road accident

SAMCHEOK. KAZINFORM - A van carrying 16 people overturned on a road in northeastern South Korea on Monday, leaving four people dead and nine others injured, police said, Yonhap reports.

After the 7:33a.m. accident in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, the four weretransported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, with three people incritical condition and the six others slightly injured.

The van, withthe 16 people, including seven foreigners on board, entered a right curve on adownward slope before veering off the road and rolled over the guard rail onthe left side. The whereabouts of three of the seven foreigners are unknown,the police said.

The police saidthe people were heading to a field to seed with chives after leaving Hongseong,South Chungcheong Province, earlier in the day.

The police areinvestigating the cause of the accident and looking into whether they fastenedtheir seat belts and whether the vehicle was overcapacity.