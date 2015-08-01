  • kz
    4 dead as Saudi private plane crashes in Britain

    14:44, 01 August 2015
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Four people have died after a Saudi-registered private jet crash-landed in a car auction site and burst into flames as it approached a runway in Britain's Hampshire, according to media reports.

    The small private jet overshot the runway at Blackbushe Airport on the Hampshire-Surrey border, before ploughing into the neighboring car auction site, destroying at least 15 cars, according to Arab News. The aircraft, a Brazilian-built Embraer Phenom 300 was completely destroyed in the crash, leaving behind a fireball and large plume of toxic black smoke. General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a tweet saying that the aircraft was Saudi registered. "We can confirm that there were four people on board, including the pilot," a police officer was quoted as saying in a news report from London. Debris from the jet could be seen strewn among the dozens of severely damaged cars. The fire appeared to be in the middle of a car park, with vehicles lined up for inspection at the auction site based at the airport.

    Tags:
    Transport Incidents World News Accidents
