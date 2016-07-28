  • kz
    4 die in plane crash, fire at Columbia Airport in California

    14:15, 28 July 2016
    BAKU. KAZINFORM A plane has crashed and caught fire at Columbia Airport in Tuolumne County, killing all four onboard, RT reported.

    A Cessna 310 crashed at 4:45 pm on the airport’s north-south runway and became completely engulfed in flames, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson confirmed to Sacramento CBS-affiliate KOVR.

    The blazes then spread to a car nearby, according to the local station, but no injuries were reported in that incident.

    Source:  Trend

