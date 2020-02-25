  • kz
    4 foreigners killed in road accident in Aktobe region

    17:26, 25 February 2020
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Four citizens of Tajikistan were killed in a road accident in Aktobe region, Kazinform has learnt from polisia.kz.

    The fatal road accident happened on the Karabutak-Kostanay highway at 13:00 pm. According to reports, the Honda minivan crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Volvo truck.

    As a result of the collision, the Honda driver and three passengers who happened to be the citizens of Tajikistan died at the scene.


