    4 injured in car crash in Almaty city

    08:18, 01 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four people have been injured in a road accident at the intersection of Kabanbay Batyr and Seifullin streets in Almaty on Monday, Kazinform reports. 

    According to reports, three vehicles were involved in the accident. A RAV4 was turning left in Seifullin Street when it crashed into a Subaru car that continued to move instead of stopping at a yellow light. The collision was so powerful that the RAV 4 rammed into another car.



    As a result, two RAV4 and two Subaru passengers sustained injuries. Paramedics assessed one of the passengers - a child - at the scene.

    The police are investigating.








