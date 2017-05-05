4 Kazakh athletes enter final of Asian Boxing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All finalists have been determined at the continental tournament in Tashkent. Four of our boxers will contend for the gold medals of the Asian Championships, Kazinform reports.

Yerik Alzhanov (81 kg), Vasily Levit (91 kg), Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69 kg) and Kamshibek Kunkabayev (+91 kg) will fight for the champion titles on Sunday.

Azamat Issakulov (52 kg), Kairat Yeraliyev (56 kg), Abilkhan Amankul (75 kg) and Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64 kg) have already ended their participation at the tournament and become the bronze medallists of the Asian Championships.

As a reminder, all the boxers who reached semifinals will compete in the World Championship in Hamburg from August 25th to September 3rd.