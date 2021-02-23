4 Kazakh nationals arrived from abroad test positive for COVID-19
Out of 1,727 air passengers arrived, 1,499 had PCR tests with a negative result and 228 Kazakhstanis did not pass the test.
Nine flights with 1,040 passengers on board (196 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights with 494 passengers on board (31 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Two flights with 184 passengers on board (1 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Aktau city. One flight carrying nine passengers (no passengers without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.
Those without a COVID-19 PCR test certificate were tested and are in quarantine facilities.
Out of 657 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 21, 2021, four tested positive, including one arrived on Istanbul-Almaty flight, and three on Sharm El-Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight.