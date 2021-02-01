  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4 Kazakh regions in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 spread

    10:37, 01 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the map of the spread of COVID-19, as of February 1, 2021 four regions of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone’, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    The list of areas put in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19 includes Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Nur-Sultan city, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karagnda regions are in the «yellow zone».

    The rest of the regions are in the «green zone».


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!