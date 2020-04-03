4 Kazakh wrestlers enter Top 3 UWW rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The United World Wrestling (UWW) Freestyle Wrestling Rankings was released. Notably, four Kazakh wrestlers entered Top 3 UWW rankings, Olympic.kz reports.

Daulet Niyazbekov ranks third in the 65 kg weight category giving way to Russia’s Gadzhimurat Rashidov and Bajrang Punia.

Silver medalist of the World Championship Nurkozha Kaipanov ranks third in the 70 kg weight category.

Daniyar Kaissanov, two-time Asian champion in the 74 kg weight class, is also third in the world rankings.

Galymzhan Usserbayev, who represents Kazakhstan in the 79 kg weight category, rounds out the Top 3.