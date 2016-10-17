  • kz
    4 killed, 14 injured after balcony collapses during housewarming party in France

    14:02, 17 October 2016
    PARIS. KAZINFORM Four people died and 14 others were injured late on Saturday night after a balcony collapsed in Angers, western France, where young students were attending a housewarming party, local media reported on Sunday.

    The accident occurred late on Saturday night in a recently-constructed building located in the center of Angers, when over a dozen of people were on the third-floor balcony which collapsed suddenly, said the newspaper Le Monde.

    As the balcony fells, the structure smashed off two lower floor balconies and the 4 victims, including three men and a woman, were found in the rubble, said the newspaper Le Parisien.

    Several of the injured people who were admitted to Angers CHU hospital "were seriously injured, but no life-threatening is engaged", said Michel Pichon, director on duty of the hospital, quoted by local media.

    "The cause of this tragic accident is obviously accidental," said a source close to the investigation. The mayor of Angers, Christophe Bechu, announced immediate expertise to detect possible defects "in the construction of the building". 

    Source: BELTA

