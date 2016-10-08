4 killed, 8 injured in road traffic accident in Almaty region
13:39, 08 October 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four people were killed and eight more were injured in a road accident in Almaty region on Friday.
According to reports, a Honda car veered off the road in Almaty region and crashed into a Lexus and a Hyundai vehicles on the highway. The investigation is underway.
As a result of the collision, two women and two men were killed. Paramedics rushed eight people who sustained various injuries to a hospital in Otegen Batyr village.