4 killed as bus falls from bridge in Finland

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM - At least four people were killed in Kuopio, eastern Finland on Friday when a bus fell from an overhead bridge onto the railroad tracks, national broadcaster Yle reported, Xinhua reports.

Six others were seriously injured, Yle said. There were a total of 20 people on the bus when the accident took place mid-afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was travelling southbound at high speed on national highway five and then pulled onto an exit ramp before it crashed down onto the railroad tracks. The bridge crosses both the highway and the railroad.

No train was hit, but the bus demolished several cars waiting at the traffic lights. Yle said there was apparently a fault in the brakes of the bus.

The bus belonged to an operator in Kemi, northwestern Finland, and was on a charter tour. The company said their bus was fairly new.

The nationality of the victims has not been reported, but there has been no indication as to whether they are foreigners.

The railroad is part of the busy south-north corridor. The railroad service between Kuopio and Suonenjoki was suspended and the tracks require extensive repairs.





Photo: www.vesti.ru