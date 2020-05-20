  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4 killed in road accident in Almaty region

    21:22, 20 May 2020
    Photo: None
    YESSIK. KAZINFORM – Four people were killed as a result of a road accident in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the car crash happened on the Yessik-Almaty highway.

    The Ravon Nexia vehicle driver lost control of the car, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Chevrolet Cruze vehicle. As a result of the crash, the Ravon Nexia driver and two passengers died at the scene.

    The Chevrolet driver was pronounced dead upon arrival to a hospital. He died of sustained injuries.


    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!