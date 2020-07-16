4 killed in road accident in Atyrau city

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A horrific road accident has claimed lives of four people in Atyrau city tonight, Kazinform reports.

According to the police, the accident happened on the Uralsk-Atyrau highway.

A Toyota Camry driver lost control of the vehicle on the highway and it capsized. As a result, two passengers died right away. The driver and two more passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital. However, the driver and one of the passengers didn’t make it and died of sustained injuries.

The police are investigating.