  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4 killed in Seattle crane crash

    12:27, 28 April 2019
    Photo: None
    SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM Four people were killed and eight others injured Saturday after a crane collapsed onto several cars in downtown Seattle, Washington state, Seattle Fire Department tweeted, Xinhua reports.

    "Update: the incident at Fairview Ave N and Mercer Street has an 8th patient that was treated on-scene and not transported. This was the 6th car with damage from the fallen crane," said the fire department.

    The crane collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 shortly after 3 p.m. local time (2200 GMT).

    The Seattle Fire Department said six cars were crushed by the fallen crane. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

    Photo credit: twitter.com/SeattleFire

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!