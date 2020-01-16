  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4 Kyrgyz nationals die in road accident in Aktobe region

    13:58, 16 January 2020
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE REGION. KAZINFORM – Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed in a road accident in Aktobe region tonight. A Kyrgyz woman was rushed to a hospital as a result of the car crash, Kazinform reports.

    According to the reports, the accident occurred near Irgiz village on the Samara-Shymkent highway at 01:00 am.

    The Lada 21070 driver lost control of the vehicle on the highway and it crossed into the oncoming lane where it crashed into the Chevrolet Cruze. The 29-year-old Lada driver and three passengers died right away.

    Paramedics rushed the female passenger to the central hospital of Irgiz district.

    An investigation is underway.


    Tags:
    Road accidents Aktobe region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!