KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Bodies of four men have been recovered from the Tobol River in Taranovskiy district in Kostanay region.

The men died as a result of an accident that occurred near Pritobolskoye village. According to reports, the victims drowned in the river after falling through ice. 5 rescuers from Kostanay region and 8 rescuers from North Kazakhstan region took part in the search operation.