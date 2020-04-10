4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, total at 812

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan this evening, Kazinform has learnt fromcoronavirus2020.kz.

Four new cases of the COVID-19 have been registered in the Kazakh capital and two regions of the country, including 1 new case in Zhambyl region, 1 new case in Atyrau region and two new cases in Nur-Sultan city.

The total number of cases reported in Kazakhstan reached 818. The biggest number of the coronavirus cases – 2286 – has been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

64 people were declared cured from the coronavirus infection countrywide.