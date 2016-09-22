4 officers injured in 2nd day of police-involved shooting protests

CHARLOTTE. KAZINFORM - Four Charlotte police officers sustained injuries on the second day of protests triggered by the police-involved shooting of an African-American man, Sputnik reports.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers in the southeastern US state of North Carolina sustained injuries on the second day of protests sparked by the police-involved shooting of an African-American man.

"4 officers injured during demonstration. All non- life threatening," the CMPD wrote on its Twitter account Thursday, nearly two days after Keith Lamont Scott, 43, was shot by a police officer.

North Carolina Governor Patrick McCrory declared a state of emergency amid the unrest that that saw 12 CMPD officers sustain injuries on its first day.

A near-fatal shooting of a civilian during the second of protests was reported by the City of Charlotte earlier in the day, saying the that the CMPD "did not fire."

On Wednesday, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney told a news conference that officers opened fire after Scott refused to drop his weapon and follow orders. Scott's relatives dispute the claim, saying that the item in his hands at the time of the shooting was a book.

Source: Sputnik