4 people drown in waters of E Kazakhstan over weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several people drowned in the waters of East Kazakhstan region over the weekend.

A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the Uba River in Shemonaikha district. Rescuers pulled out his body out of the water later. A body of a 24-year young man was recovered from the Irtysh River in Semey. Locals say he also drowned while swimming. Another man aged 28 went swimming in the same river and accidentally drowned in Vostochniy village. A body of a 24-year-old drowned man was found by rescuers near the town of Ridder.