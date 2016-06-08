4 remain in critical condition after terrorist attacks in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 4 out of 9 people severely injured as a result of the shootout in Aktobe city on June are still in critical condition, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Ms Tamara Duissenova.

"4 people are still in critical condition. 5 others are doing well. We are closely monitoring their condition. Hopefully everything will be fine," Minister Duissenova said at a plenary session of the Majilis on Wednesday.



Recall that 29 terrorists attacked arms shops and a military unit of the National Guard in Aktobe city on June 5. "Yellow level" of terrorist threat was declared countrywide.



The police and the Internal Affairs Ministry forces are still searching for terrorists linked to the attacks in Aktobe region.