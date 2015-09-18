  • kz
    4 soldiers drown during exercises in the Caspian Sea

    20:40, 18 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Defence informed on an accident which killed 4 soldiers.

    According to the statement, September 18, in Aktau during the 2 stage of "Center-2015" drills 6 armored vehicles BTR-80 with 52 soldiers went to the sea. Due to strong wind and high waves 4 vehicles of BTR-80 with 4 soldiers onboard drowned in the sea. Minister of Defense Imangali Tasmagambetov instructed the Chief Inspectorate under the Ministry of Defence to urgently establish a special group to investigate the accident.

    Army Incidents Accidents Mangystau region News
