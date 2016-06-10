4 terrorists liquidated in special operation in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A group of terrorists has been liquidated in Aktobe region in a standoff with Kazakh security forces today.

Four terrorists were liquidated as a result of the special operation organized by the security forces of the National Security Committee and the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



According to the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the security forces traced the terrorists linked to the violent attacks on June 5 in Aktobe city in one of the residential complexes in Nekrasov Street.



The security forces cordoned off the area and blocked the terrorists in a flat at the residential complex. Locals were evacuated immediately.



According to reports, after the terrorists refused to surrender and opened fire, the security forces had to take the flat by storm and kill four people suspected of terrorism.



No casualties or injuries were reported among the security forces or peaceful citizens after the special operation.



Additionally, the Aktobe police fatally shot a gunman who opened fire at the police patrol at the intersection of Myasoyedov and Arynov streets. He is believed to be the accomplice of the terrorists.



Two policemen sustained minor injuries during that incident.