4-year-old boy goes missing in Pavlodar region (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the second day already Pavlodar region has been searching for 4-year-old Tamerlan Mukhtarov. The boy missed off the beach near Aksu village. Local police do not rule out the possibility that Tamerlan was kidnapped.

As 24.kz TV channel informs, the policemen are inspecting the area now. The divers have already examined the entire coastal area and river bottom. Volunteers have combed the territory within the radius of 15 kilometers. The relatives of the boy are asking everyone, who saw Tamerlan or has any information about him, to call police.