  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    4-year-old dies after falling out of window in Karaganda

    16:35, 30 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cases of children falling out of windows became frequent in Karaganda region, the press service of the region's Emergency Situations Department reports.  

    On May 29, a four-year-old has died after he fell out of a window from the sixth floor of a building in Karaganda. The child died in a hospital as a result of the injuries sustained.

    Earlier, on May 28, another 4-year-old child fell out of a window of an apartment building in Temirtau. The child was hospitalized in critical condition.

    According to the region's Emergency Department, falling from windows of high-storey buildings is one of the main causes of injuries and deaths among children, especially in cities.

    Last year 15 similar accidents with children were recorded, 2 children died and 13 were hospitalized with injuries.

    Karaganda Situations Emergency Department strongly advises parents not to leave children unattended.

     

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!