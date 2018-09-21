40,000 residents of Karaganda rgn partake in simultaneous Kazakh dictation
"The main purpose of the dictation is to check personal literacy and raise the prestige of the state language. This campaign is seen as the manifestation of the social activism and life stance of the citizens of Kazakhstan and the popularization of the Kazakh values. Many people voluntarily came to write in the state language from the dictation," said Indira Tokmurzina, Head of the press service of Koghamdyk Kelisim Public State Institution under the Office of the Governor of Karaganda region.
The event is held in the furtherance of the annual cultural and educational project "Myn Bala" ("Thousand Children" in Kazakh) of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan with the participation of representatives of ethnocultural associations, government servants, civilian employees, students, schoolchildren, public figures, etc.
Besides, 1,000 students and 2,000 civil servants were among the 40,000 people participating in the dictation.