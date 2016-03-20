40.21% of people already voted at parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of 12 p.m., the turnout at the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan made 40.21%, representative of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Marat Sarsembayev informed.

Here is the information about the turnout in terms of the cities and regions: Akmola region - 48.45%, Aktobe region - 34.3%, Almaty region - 57.67%, Atyrau region - 45.2%, East Kazakhstan region - 45.83%, Zhambyl region - 47.41%, West Kazakhstan - 38.67%, Karaganda region - 41.57%, Kostanay region - 54.31%, Kyzylorda region - 43.28%, Mangystau region - 31.41%, Pavlodar region - 40.47%, North Kazakhstan region - 48.1%, South Kazakhstan region - 33.02%.

"In terms of the cities, 32.33% of the people voted in Astana and 15.45% voted in Almaty," L. Sarsembayev told.