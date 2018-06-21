40% annual growth of e-commerce expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev announced this during a meeting of the Community Council at Kazmediacenter, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This year we have embarked upon the active phase of implementing the Digital Kazakhstan Governmental Program. To this end, we have created necessary conditions including the Digitalization Commission. In five governmental authorities, we have created special positions of vice ministers in charge of digitization of the departments. We have established digitalization project offices at Zerde Holding, governmental authorities, and regional administrations. As to specific results, it is worth mentioning the amendments to the Tax Code to stimulate development and increase in the number of electronic commerce entities. Such organizations are fully exempt from corporate income tax. These measures are thought to ensure the annual growth of the e-commerce market up to 40%, plus the infrastructure," Abayev said.

The Minister noted that the opening of the Fulfillment and E-Commerce centers will also contribute to the growth of electronic commerce. Since January, the Electronic Labor Exchange project has been set up. Within the framework of the governmental program, it has been the first project, which integrated the public sector with private employment agencies and made the process of citizens' employment more transparent and faster. The Electronic Labor Exchange has already allowed employing about 70,000 citizens.

According to Dauren Abayev, 10 projects have been kicked off within the program of accelerating Astana Hub international technology park of IT-startups. By the end of the year, the number of such projects is expected to increase up to 33. The opening of the technology park is scheduled to be this summer. Now construction works at the EXPO site are being completed.

According to the minister, digital skills training courses have been launched since June 1, and this is one of the top priority tasks of a creative society.