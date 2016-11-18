-40°C frost to hit some regions at weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for November 19-20, 2016.

“Real winter weather has settled in Kazakhstan due to cold and vast anticyclone which had formed over the northern regions of Siberia. Frosts will strengthen with the new portions of arctic air approaching the country. Nighttime air temperature in northern, central and eastern regions will drop to -30-35°C, falling to -40°C in some areas. In western regions the mercury will be at -20-28°C,” a statement from Kazhydromet reads.

Besides, meteorologists warn about cold weather expected in southern and south-eastern Kazakhstan. Snowfall, stiff northern wind and blizzard are expected there.

In coming three days, air temperature across Kazakhstan will be 13-20°C below than normal.