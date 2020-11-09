  • kz
    40 COVID-19 cases detected among schoolchildren in N Kazakhstan since September

    17:39, 09 November 2020
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 42 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

    Of 42, 30 people have COVID-19 symptoms and the rest are symptom-free. The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases -19 – has been detected in Petropavlovsk city.

    The press service also revealed that 40 schoolchildren have tested positive for COVID-19 since early September. Of these, 22 study in a remote mode and 18 attend in-person classes. Two COVID-19 cases have been registered at local kindergartens.

    Residents of North Kazakhstan region can pass their PCR test at four laboratories. For instance, over the past 24 hours 667 PCR tests have been performed.

    Since the onset of the pandemic North Kazakhstan region has recorded 4,730 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 1,742 were symptom-free.

    Recall that the city of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district have been put on the quarantine regime today.


