-40º frost to grip E Kazakhstan on New Year holidays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts passing through Kazakhstan will bring snowfall, snowstorm as well as slight warming to the northern, central and eastern regions in the two days coming, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

However, the mercury will fall to -25-30º in these regions on December 31. In some areas air temperature may drop to -33-38º. On January 2, the eastern parts of the country will see -40º frosts.

Precipitation, wet snow and cold snap will grip southern and south-eastern regions as well. On New Year eve, air temperature will drop there to -3-8º, sometimes reaching -15-20º.



Wet snow, foggy weather and black ice are predicted in western parts December 31.