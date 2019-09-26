40 injured in train derailment in SE Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The accident occurred when one train coach derailed and fell on its side because the railways were covered by windblown sand, Sistan and Baluchestan Governorate’s Public Relations Managing Director Javad Salarzehi told IRNA on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

The train was passing through the Shuru region in the Kurin district in the southeastern province. Railways in the area are prone to windblown sand and frequently cause problems for trains.

Some 40 people have been injured in the incident. They were sent to nearby medical centers for treatment, he added.