    40 large families received keys to new apartments in Atyrau

    07:47, 22 November 2019
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Forty large families received keys to new apartments in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Large families on waiting list were provided with rental housing without the right to privatization. They will pay a small rent per month. Large families received three-room apartments with an area of ​​84 square meters in the Zhuldys micro district. The neighborhood has a kindergarten and a school.

    It was noted that since the beginning of the year 101 large families have been provided with housing accommodations.

    Tags:
    Atyrau region Society
