    40% of HIV-positive people in Kazakhstan receive appropriate treatment – UNAIDS

    19:54, 22 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 40% of HIV-infected people in Kazakhstan receive an appropriate treatment, Director of the UNAIDS Office in Kazakhstan Alexander Goliussov said at the briefing in Astana today.

    “Around 40% of HIV-infected people in Kazakhstan receive treatment today on therapeutic grounds,” said Goliussov.

    According to him, treatment of an infected person enables to retain the virus in blood at such a low level, that its transmission between HIV-positive and HIV-negative people becomes impossible.

    “This could stop the epidemics. This is the essence of responding to HIV and a new “Identified-Treat!” approach,” added he. 

