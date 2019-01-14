40 teachers of Turkestan region undergo training in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 40 teachers of Turkestan region are improving their skills in the Republic of Turkey, Kazinform has learned from Khabar 24.

The trip was initiated by the Turkestan region administration as part of work to big up the status of a teacher, with the support from the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.

Teachers from 16 districts of Turkestan region are being trained in Istanbul. On the first day of the trip, they visited the local school named after Abai Qunanbaiuly.



The teachers are to get insights into the educational process at the best universities in the country, attend lectures by leading professors.



The main objectives are the exchange of experience between teachers, the acquisition of new knowledge, and the development of Kazakhstan-Turkey relations in the field of education and science between.

It should be mentioned that last year about 150 Kazakhstani teachers were trained in Turkish universities.