400 athletes to compete at Kazakhstan Youth Sambo Championship

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Over 400 athletes have convened in Taraz today to participate in the Open Youth Sambo Championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The opening ceremony of the championship brought together 14 teams from all regions of Kazakhstan as well as cities of Astana and Almaty.



The sambo practitioners will compete in 10 weight categories: boys in 48kg to +87kg weight categories and girls in 40kg to +75kg weight categories.



The two-day event was organized by the Committee for Sport and Physical Culture Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Sambo Federation and the Zhambyl regional Physical Culture Department.



The organizers say the main goal of the championship is to find the best sambo practitioners who will make up the Kazakh national sambo team and promote healthy lifestyle.