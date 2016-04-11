400 people killed in road accidents across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan, in 2016 a number of road traffic accidents decreased by 3.1% compared to the same period of the last year.

3,570 traffic accidents occurred across Kazakhstan. Thus, there were injured 5013 and killed 403 people. The road accidents killed 24 and injured 767 minors.



Reportedly, more than 90% of traffic accidents are caused by drivers who violate traffic rules.



268 traffic accidents, which killed 17 and injured 334 people, were with the participation of public transport.