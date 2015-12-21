400 persons in Kazakhstan sentenced for extremism and terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Approximately 400 persons in Kazakhstan are serving sentences for extremism and terrorism, an official statement of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan reads.

The statement contains a report on the SAMK’s preventive meetings held with extremists detained in the country’s correctional facilities since June 2015.

As per the statement, around 400 persons are serving sentences for the acts of terrorism and extremism. 150 of them still follow their radical views.

In 2015 the SAMK established a special council of imams for conducting clarification work with the sentenced persons.

“The Administration carries out awareness-building activities in order to prevent dissemination of ideas of extremism and terrorism. In general, we have had 723 meetings with the persons sentenced for the acts of extremism,” the SAMK informs.

6,400 sentenced persons were explained the values of traditional religion.

According to SAMK, 802 followers of radical religious movements returned to traditional Islam. Their personal data and telephone numbers were registered in SAMK.