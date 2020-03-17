400bn tenge to be additionally spent on Economy of Simple Things programme

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As much as 300bn tenge will be spent on support of business, and 400bn tenge will be allocated for the implementation of Economy of Simple Things programme, Kazinform quotes Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov as saying at the Government’s online meeting today.

In his words, this measure was designed to help the businessmen in today’s tough period and create new jobs. 300bn tenge will be allocated for this purpose. Besides, according to him, the Cabinet discussed today the issues of loans subsidizing and provision of tax incentives. «400bn tenge will be spent on implementation of Economy of Simple Things programme which, in turn, will let create additional 200,000 jobs,» the Minister said.

He emphasized that the package of prompt measures will help stabilize the country’s labour market and economy.

The Minister added that financing within the synchronization of Business Road Map 2025 and Economy of Simple Things programmes will become more available for businessmen. First, financing will be raised by 400bn tenge up to 1trn tenge. Local producers will receive these funds in order to reduce import dependence and ensure food security.

As per the National Economy Ministry’s estimates, the amount of loans under the Business Road Map 2025 programme will be raised up to 7bn tenge.

In his March 16 televised address to the nation, the Head of State promised that as much as 300bn tenge will be spent on support of domestic producers and ensuring population employment.