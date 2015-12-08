  • kz
    402 objects worth 2 bln 600 mln tenge legalized in N Kazakhstan

    11:53, 08 December 2015
    PETROPAVLOVSK. 402 objects worth 2 bln 625 mln tenge have been legalized in North Kazakhstan region to date. Deputy Head of the Finance Department of the regional administration Marat Zhamaliyev said at a briefing yesterday.

    According to him, special legalization commissions are functioning in the region now. “We received 740 requests for 843 objects to the amount of 4 bln 493 mln tenge. 265 requests were returned due to lack of required documents. 402 objects worth 2 bln 625 mln tenge have been legalized. 144 requests about 164 objects worth 882 mln tenge are under consideration now,” said he.

    Economy North Kazakhstan region State of the Nation Address 2016
