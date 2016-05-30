41 countries to attend ‘Religions against Terrorism’ intl conference in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 31 May 2016, Astana will host an international conference on "Religions against Terrorism" with the participation of parliamentarians from different countries and representatives of various religious confessions.

63 delegates from 41 countries are going to attend the event.

“True religion denies extremism and terrorism. It condemns death of innocent people, preaches tolerance and moderation in all its manifestations. The leaders of religious and political movements, in my opinion, should bring this idea to the attention of all the people, especially, of younger generation. They should concentrate their efforts on termination of conflicts which break out not without intolerance towards another view, another religion. Peace and accord only can underlie favorable development of civilization,” noted Senator Georgiy Kim at a briefing in Astana today.

According to him, the Conference is called to reflect the position of Kazakhstan, which states “that stable political and socio-economic development is impossible without inter-ethnic, inter-faith and inter-cultural accord.”

“Kazakhstan will share its experience in this sphere and will make constructive propositions at the event,” the Senator added.