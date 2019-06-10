411 Kazakhstanis voted in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan took place at a polling station No. 244 at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UK, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London informs.

In accordance with paragraph 1 of Art. 38 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the vote took place from 07:00 to 20:00 London time.



The vote count at the polling station showed that 411 voters took part in the election.

In an effort to participate in determining the future of their country, the citizens of Kazakhstan arrived in London from different parts of the United Kingdom, including Edinburgh, Manchester, Aberdeen, and Glasgow.

The first voter to cast the ballot in London was a Bournemouth University student Ms. Bekzat Yrza. She was presented with souvenirs from her native Kazakhstan.



"I think that today's election contributes to enhancing our country's authority and well-being. I think that the youth should not stand aside when such important things are happening, and that's the reason why I came to London today, " Ms.Yrza said.

The four-time weightlifting world champion Ilya Ilyin also voted at the polling station in London. The day before, he participated in the British International Open 2019 international weightlifting tournament in Coventry, where he won a silver medal.



An observer from the Erkindik Qanaty Public Foundation also participated in the polling station's operation. The observer had full access to the premises of the polling station and had the opportunity to freely observe the course of the election. The representative of the public foundation monitored the entire process of the work of the polling station, starting with checking the integrity of the ballot boxes and counting the ballots to preparing and signing the

protocol of the election commission.



The Embassy staff made every effort to ensure openness and transparency of the election, uninterrupted operation of the polling station, and the safety of the citizens of Kazakhstan.



Embassy guests were also welcomed with such traditional Kazakh treats as bauyrsak, zhent, irіmshik and qurt, as well as Kazakhstan-made chocolate.